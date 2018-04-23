HAMPTON, Va - We meet a local 17 year-old, Roark Corson, who won the 2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award for balancing community service, academics, and sports, with notable achievements in each of these areas. To learn more about the program visit OperationHomefront.org.
2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award Recipient on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach teen receives 2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award
-
Local airman earns award from 4 service branches
-
Local Coast Guard Cutter helps seize $260 million, 17K pounds in drugs
-
Four local dogs nominated for Hero Dog Awards
-
Coast Guard suspends search for crewman who fell off cargo ship near Cape Charles
-
-
64 migrants believed dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean
-
The Polar Plunge Cool School Challenge brings student co-hosts on Coast Live
-
Virginia Senators raise concerns about offshore drilling impacts on Hampton Roads military
-
Five great Hampton Roads summer camps for your kids!
-
Virginia Beach native receives Navy Civilian of the Quarter Award
-
-
Slightly Stoopid coming to Portsmouth in July
-
A peek inside the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home and how your entry can help save lives on Coast Live
-
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett awarded national coach of the year