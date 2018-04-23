2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award Recipient on Coast Live

Posted 4:26 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 02:28PM, April 24, 2018

HAMPTON, Va - We meet a local 17 year-old, Roark Corson, who won the 2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award for balancing community service, academics, and sports, with notable achievements in each of these areas. To learn more about the program visit OperationHomefront.org.