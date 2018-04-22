Police arrest fugitive following Newport News tactical situation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have made an arrest following a tactical situation at a Newport News hotel.

Saturday at 9:30 a.m., police received a call of a fugitive at the Days Inn hotel in the 11800 block of Fishing Point Drive.

When they arrived, it was reported that 23-year-old Brian Fayne, who has several felony and misdemeanor warrants out of various jurisdictions, was inside of a hotel room. Fayne also has warrants from Virginia State Police.

Fayne’s girlfriend, 22, was also inside the room and has a warrant out of James City County. Both refused to leave the hotel room. Police say their young child was also reported to be in the room.

After several attempts to call them out of the room, a tactical situation was initiated at approximately 1:25 p.m. Fayne was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.