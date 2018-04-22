‘Skins scoop: Will the Redskins stink? You can bet on it

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Are the ‘Skins going to stink?

According to Bet Online, the Redskins are expected to hover around the 6-and-10 mark in 2018. The online sportsbook published its over/under totals of regular season wins for each of the NFL’s 32 teams.

Only the lowly Cleveland Browns – a franchise with one regular season win the past two seasons, has a lower over/under projection (4.5) than the Redskins’ over/under of 5.5.

Every team in Washington’s NFC East division has an over/under total of at least 7.5 (New York Giants). The Dallas Cowboys are listed at 8.5, while the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ over/under total is 10.5.