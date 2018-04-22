One adult, five children displaced after Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a fire around 5 a.m. Sunday in the city that displaced a family of six.

According to officials, one adult and five children were displaced after a fire at their home in the 1400 block of Des Moines Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to flames coming from the single family house. The investigation led them to believe that the fire started at an electrical outlet in the master bedroom of the home.

One animal did die during the fire. But the type of animal was not identified by officials.

The family was not home when the fire started and family member across the street told officials that they had stayed at a hotel Saturday going in to Sunday.

The family is also receiving help from the Red Cross.