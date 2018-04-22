Old Dominion wins Conference USA men’s tennis title

HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 33 nationally ranked/No. 1 seed Old Dominion men’s tennis team (19-6) defeated No. 3 seed Florida Atlantic (19-10) by a 4-0 score in the Finals of the Conference USA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The Monarchs earn the C-USA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will find out where and who they are playing on May 1.

For the entire tournament, ODU outscored its opponents 12-0.

Entering the NCAA Tournament, the Tennis Monarchs have claimed victory in 13 of their last 14 matches, while outscoring their opponents 56-17 during that stretch. ODU is also riding a 11-match win-streak in which the Monarchs have outscored their opponents 46-12.

Sunday marked the third consecutive season that Old Dominion advanced to the Conference USA Championship match.

When you win your first Men’s Tennis #CUSACHAMP… you get an ice bath ❄️💦😂@ODUMensTennis 🦁🎾 pic.twitter.com/EET9qOHk4j — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) April 22, 2018

Tennis Match Results

Florida Atlantic vs Old Dominion

4/22/2018 at Houston, Texas

(George R. Brown Tennis Center)

#33 Old Dominion 4, Florida Atlantic 0

Singles competition

Adam Moundir (ODU) def. Remi Chancerel (FAU) 6-4, 6-3 #110 Aziz Kijametovic (ODU) vs. Jason Legall (FAU) 6-2, 5-4, unfinished Vincent Schneider (ODU) def. Gabriel Sidney (FAU) 6-2, 6-4 Francois Musitelli (ODU) def. Ignacio Garcia (FAU) 7-5, 6-1 Jannik Giesse (ODU) vs. Arthur Stefani (FAU) 6-3, 3-4, unfinished Michael Weindl (ODU) vs. Ignacio Jimenez (FAU) 6-0, 5-3, unfinished

Doubles competition

#80 Aziz Kijametovic/Francois Musitelli (ODU) def. #66 Remi Chancerel/Gabriel Sidney (FAU) 6-2 Adam Moundir/Javier Jover Maestre (ODU) vs. Jason Legall/Ignacio Garcia (FAU) 5-5, unfinished Vincent Schneider/Jannik Giesse (ODU) def. Arthur Stefani/Anthony Schohn (FAU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Florida Atlantic 19-10

Old Dominion 19-6; National ranking #33

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,4,3)

2018 Conference USA Men’s Tennis Championship Final