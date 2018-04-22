Man arrested in Newport News for allegedly abducting, threatening to kill woman

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested a man, who fled from York County, after he allegedly abducted a woman and threaten to kill her Saturday evening around 11 p.m.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Charles Wightman, 21, abducted a 21-year-old woman in Newport News and went to York County with her. Deputies from YPSO were then dispatched to the 400 block of Wolf Trap Road around 10:30 p.m., in reference to an armed subject in a 2004 Red Jeep Liberty.

Wightman, who fled the scene on foot into Newport News, was believed to have a handgun and a sawed off shotgun.

and was spotted doing so by a YPSO deputy at the York County and Newport News border line.

The Newport New Police Department also responded to the 400 block of Wolf Trap Road with a K-9 unit, and where the department that arrested Wightman

Wightman knew the victim, and while he held her hostage, allegedly threaten to kill her and punched her in the face. He is currently being held by law enforcement in Newport News, and faces charges in that city of Abduction (started in NN and brought into York County) Simple Assault, Brandishing, Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of Firearm by felon and served with an emergency protection order.

The 21-year-old suspect had current warrants for his arrest in York County for Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, driving while suspended, and Evade and Elude from an incident on March 30, 2018.