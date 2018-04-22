For ODU football, it’s high five until ‘Hi, Tech’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - April 22nd. Many folks used the day to celebrate Earth Day. For college football fans in coastal Virginia, it marked a milestone.

In exactly five months, Old Dominion will host the biggest football game in its history.

Virginia Tech, for the first time ever, plays at ODU's S.B. Ballard Stadium September 22nd. The Hokies will be just the third program from one of college football's power five conferences to play ODU at its home stadium. However, when compared to NC State (won at ODU in 2015) and North Carolina (won at ODU in 2017), the Hokies have much larger fan support in Hampton Roads.

The game will be a fantastic opportunity for Tech fans in the area to see their team play without traveling all too far. It's also a reminder of how far ODU has come since launching the program in 2009.

"Our first two games at home were against Chowan and Virginia Union," ODU head coach Bobby Wilder noted. "Now, Virginia Tech is coming to town. Games like that transform our program. When you go to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), now Virginia Tech comes to you. Virginia will come here and play. We've seen North Carolina here."

The Monarchs have never defeated a team from a power five conference - at home or on the road. Last season, Virginia Tech beat ODU, 38-0 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

"We will continue with our non-league schedule to play the regional ACC schools, to play East Carolina - to play the programs we never would have been able to play at S.B. Ballard Stadium/Foreman Field if we were a Football Championship Series (FCS) program," Wilder said. "That growth has allowed for that to happen. We're going to start winning those games eventually."

Currently, the only way to secure a ticket to the Virginia Tech/ODU game September 22nd at S.B. Ballard Stadium is by purchasing season tickets. Visit ODUSports.com for more information.