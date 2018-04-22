× First Warning Forecast: Milder with clouds building in

Happy Sunday and Happy Earth Day!

Skies will be sunny to start the day, with more clouds building in as the day progresses. It will be a bit milder, with highs in the low and mid-60s for inland locations. Coastal locations will still struggle to reach the 60 degree mark. Temperatures will still trend below our normal high of 69 degrees. Clouds will continue to build in overnight. Expect lows in the low and mid 40s.

We are tracking a stretch of unsettled weather for this upcoming week. Monday should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low and mid 60s. An area of low pressure will approach the region and move up the coast through Wednesday. Rain will move in late Monday and into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s with rain throughout the day. Looks like it’ll be a great day for some indoor plans. Rain will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Scattered showers possible into the afternoon Wednesday. We could see a few breaks in the clouds. Highs in the mid and upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday and Friday will be milder with highs in the low 70s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Another cool down in the forecast for the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

