First Warning Forecast: Dry most of the day, increasing rain chances overnight

We are tracking a developing area of low pressure over Louisiana and Mississippi. This is going to bring us a good dose of rain late Monday through Wednesday.

Clouds will thin out a bit overnight. Temperatures will be milder in the upper 40s to near 50.

I think we’ll see some sunshine to start the day Monday, with clouds building in throughout the day as the area of low pressure approaches. Highs will warm into the 60s. Winds will pick up throughout the day, becoming breezy overnight. Most of the day will remain dry, with increasing rain chances overnight.

We could see some locally heavy rainfall on Tuesday as an area of low pressure tracks south of the area. It will be wet and breezy all day Tuesday. If you have any outdoor plans, looks like you’ll have to move those indoors.

We could see some minor flooding in low-lying places in the Outer Banks. It will also become windy with winds out of the southeast with gusts 30-40 mph. Rough surf, high risk of rip currents Monday night into Wednesday.

1 to 2 inches of rain is possible across the viewing area. We could see some higher amounts where heavier pockets of rain exist. This rain will help to bring us closer to our normal rainfall for this time of year. We are currently 0.59″ below normal in Norfolk.

Some lingering showers into Wednesday. I think we’ll see some breaks in the clouds, so I don’t think it’ll be a complete washout .Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll continue with unsettled weather conditions through the end of the work week and into Saturday. Keeping a 20 percent chance for a stray shower Thursday, and a 30 percent chance for Friday. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

