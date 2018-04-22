Early morning house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Crews from James City County Fire Department and James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 200 block of Reflection Drive in the Mirror Lake subdivision early Sunday morning.

The family had been using a fire pit near the rear of the house and extinguished the fire at the end of the evening.

The occupants awoke several hours later and found flames on the deck and rear of the house.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:00 a.m. and fire personnel arrived within five minutes.

Firefighters reported heavy fire coming from the house. Shortly after the fire was extinguished, the roof collapsed. According to officials, there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters had been working at a commercial fire at the nearby Colonial Town Plaza shopping center when they were dispatched to the house fire.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal.