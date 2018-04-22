Driver of go-kart dies after crash with car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The driver of a go-kart died Sunday after being involved in a crash with a sedan in Chesapeake.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Eden Way N. and Savory Crescent. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.

Officials have not said which vehicle, the car or go-kart, was at fault for the crash.

