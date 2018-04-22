Chesapeake Police: Vehicle involved in fatal crash not a go-kart but a ‘heavily modified’ car

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man driving a heavily-modified and non street-legal vehicle died Sunday after being involved in a crash with a sedan in Chesapeake.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Eden Way N. and Savory Crescent.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene of the crash. He has been identified as 24-year-old Anthony Dillard.

Chesapeake Police first reported the vehicle to be a go-kart, but later said the vehicle was a heavily modified Honda Civic. The vehicle was registered through the DMV but was not street-legal, policy say.

The crash is still under investigation.

Officials have not said which vehicle was at fault for the crash.

More information to come.

