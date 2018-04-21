Tupelo Honey offering penny pimento cheese nachos on Cinco De Mayo

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – To celebrate Mother’s Day, Tupelo Honey will be offering its famed pimento cheese nachos for a penny all day and night.There is a catch though.

To get the penny nachos, you will have to buy at least one of any cocktail or drink that the restaurant offers.

Mother’s Day will be on May 14 but Tupelo Honey will be offering a free desert with an order of one entrée, if it’s after 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday of that weekend.

