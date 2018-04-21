Portion of Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk closed after tractor trailer overturns

NORFOLK, Va. – A crash in the 5400 block of Hampton Boulevard caused a tractor trailer to turn on its side, pictures show.

According to police, the driver of the tractor trailer lost control of his truck, then hit the median, a parked car and a power pole, causing it to roll over on its side.

The driver has non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Hampton Boulevard at Bolling Avenue will be closed for several hours for debris removal and power pole replacement. Traffic detours will be in place.