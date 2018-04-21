North Carolina house used in CW’s ‘One Tree Hill’ is up for sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. – It’s where Haley and Nathan first kissed, and can now be yours for under $500,000.

The two-story Carolina Heights home in Wilmington, North Carolina, used in the TV shows ‘One Tree Hill’ and “Under The Dome,’ is now up for sale.

According to a listing on Intracostal Realty’s website, the four bedroom and three bath house on 1811 Chestnut Street is worth $449,500.

‘One Tree Hill” was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, during its run from September 2003 to April 2012.

