JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in James City County responded to a fire Saturday evening in the Colonial Town Plaza Center.

According to officials, the call came in around 9 p.m. about the fire in parts of the strip mall, which has received significant damage, including a roof collapse.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are still working at the scene.

More information to come.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.