Chesapeake Police involved in car chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake were sent on a car chase around 9 p.m Saturday through the South Norfolk area of the city.

According to police, 44-year-old Antonio Joyner allegedly failed to yield to a traffic stop for a traffic infraction at the intersection of Berkeley Avenue and Campostella Road, leading police on a short pursuit.

Joyner attempted to flee police on foot after entering the Broadlawn section of South Norfolk, but was apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Joyner’s pending charges are felony eluding, heroin possession, driving as a habitual offender and probation violation.

Police also said that others were in the vehicle at the time of the chase who are wanted for probation violations.