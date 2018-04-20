VSU student becomes viral sensation with Beyoncé dance routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. (WTVR) – The masterful dance moves of a Virginia State University student doing her best Beyoncé impression has become a viral sensation.

Beyoncé super fan Brianna Bundick-Kelly, also known as Briyonce on Twitter, recreated Beyoncé’s Coachella dance routine and posted the video on Twitter and Instagram.

“If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer... YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!” she wrote on Twitter.

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer... YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!😂👌🏾🔥#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

It didn’t take long for the flawless dance routine to go viral.

The video, posted on Wednesday, already has 4.8 million views and counting.

Brianna’s moves have caught the attention of people across the world including Inside Edition, ABC News, TIME, and TeenVogue.

The video also caught the attention of Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams.

She is GETTIN IT!!! — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) April 19, 2018

The VSU freshman said she appreciated all the love and support.

“I was having a terrible week and y'all are really making my heart so happy with all the love! It's overwhelming. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she tweeted.

Story originally appeared on WTVR.