The unique ways Simon Says is helping children in abusive situations on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The folks from Stop Abuse, Inc. tell us about the Simon Says program that uses a book and puppets to teach kids who've been abused how to get help. For more info, visit www.stopabuse.com.
