Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink catches-up with Ray Lawry - the leading rusher in Old Dominion history who hopes to become the first former Monarch selected in the NFL Draft.

Plus, Mitch features highly-decorated track and field coach Claude Toukene. After winning 25 state titles, Coach Toukene is leaving Western Branch to take over the track and field program at Bryant & Stratton College.