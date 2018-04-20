ODU plans $65 million rebuild and expansion of S.B. Ballard Stadium

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University will be rebuilding and expanding S.B. Ballard Stadium on its campus.

Construction on the ODU stadium will start this summer, and according to officials, additions will end before the start of the 2019 season. The university does not expect to move or reschedule any games that will be played at S.B. Ballard Stadium while construction is under way.

The first phase of the $65 million project will address many of the recommendations that fans made in a 2016 survey.

“The reconstruction schedule is ambitious, but fortunately we have some of the finest firms in the country working on this project,” said Athletic Director Wood Selig.

The stadium will have more than 21,000 seats, and additions includes more new concessions – providing more than 45 food and merchandise points of sale – and more restrooms will be added on new 30-foot-wide ground-level concourses on both the east and west sides under the new grandstands.

Also in the works for the stadium enhancements is a new press box, which will be two stories higher than the existing box, providing upgraded spaces for television, radio, print media and for the visiting and home coaches. A new stadium sound system and upgraded lighting are also planned.

Athletic revenue that was collected by the university will be used for the stadium additions.

“We are excited to begin Phase 1 reconstruction,” said Greg DuBois, vice president for administration and finance. “Fan comfort and high-quality amenities are the primary focus of this phase. The project will help us create the type of game-day experience fans want and will set us up for future expansions.”

The Monarch football program was revamped in 2009.

ODU currently plays in Conference USA and finished the 2017 season at (5-7 overall) and (3-5 Conference USA).

The teams first game of the 2018 season will when they visit Liberty University on Saturday, September 1.

To see the official release from ODU, click here.

