Newport News man allegedly spits on, kicks officer while drunk

NEWPORT NEWS< Va. – Police in Newport News arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly kicking and spiting on an officer with the Newport News Police Department.

According to officials, police arrested John Hunter while on a call to the Exxon gas station on the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue to relocate an intoxicated man.

When officers arrived, they smelt an alcohol odor coming from Hunter, but gave him a chance to call someone to pick him up. After he refused, officers placed Hunter under arrest for Drunk in Public.

While and officer tried to get Hunter into a police cruiser, Hunter started kicking him and spitted in his face.

Hunter was also charged with Assault on Law enforcement after the kicking and spitting occurred.