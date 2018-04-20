HAZMAT situation in Newport News determined to be false alarm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Authorities in Newport News responded to a reported HAZMAT situation in the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard on Friday before determining the situation to be a false alarm.

Newport News Police say officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard for a suspicious package that appeared to be a hazardous material.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a bucket with tubes coming out of it and liquid or powder inside, according to police spokesperson MPO Brandon Maynard.

The situation was being investigated as a possible meth lab, but investigators with the Newport News Fire Department quickly tested the item and found it to not be hazardous.