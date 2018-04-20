New chairman taped to head the Republican Party of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Republican Party of Norfolk has named Cole Trower as its new Chairman.

Trower will replace Chairman Tom Cherry, and ran unopposed for the position.

“It was unknown until the filing deadline who I would be running against, so I just proceeded with a campaign based on hope and positivity. I felt we needed someone who could grow the party and bring a sense of comradery and purpose back,” said Cole.

The 26-year-old Trower grew up in Ocean View and graduated with a degree in Public Administration from James Madison University.

“This was a great opportunity to not only unify the party but to also unify our Norfolk as well. This is more about people than party and reaching out to all our Norfolk neighbors for the good of the community,” said Trower.

Trower, who moved back to Norfolk after college, says that he is looking forward to serving the Republican Party in a place that is very special to him.

“Norfolk is very special to me and has shaped my life. My life experiences growing up in Norfolk, alongside the skills I have acquired while working campaigns, have given me the tools needed to coordinate our efforts to help us succeed. I care deeply about our community, growing our Republican Party and inviting all, regardless of party affiliation, to get to know us and check us out.”

The next meeting will be May 5 at 9 a.m. at the Max and Erma’s located on 1500 North Military Highway. Virginia Delegate Jason Miyares will be the guest speaker.