NCDOT holds drone workshop for Outer Banks community

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation held a drone workshop for members of the Outer Banks community on Thursday.

NCDOT’s Division of Aviation Unmanned Ariel Systems Program led the free workshop that had more the 130 in attendance.

“Drone technology is quickly advancing, and so are the possibilities for a business or government organization interested in using one,”said Basil Yap, UAS Program Manager for NCDOT.

Those who attended not only learned about the use of drone technology in emergency response and erosion monitoring, as well as tips on data management, safety, and other practical applications of drones. But also got ended the day flying drones during a live flight demonstration over the beach.

“Attendees should now have a clear understanding of how they can use the technology, and what it takes to effectively implement drones into their organization.”

This wont be the last time that NCDOT will be hosting a drone event that they hope shows how safe this emerging technology can be.

The next NCDOTdrone event will be the 2018 NC Drone Summit and Flight Expo in Greensboro, North Carolina, August 5-7.