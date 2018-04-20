Man rescued from tree in Norfolk park while trying to rescue cat

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews had to rescue a man from a tree at Norfolk’s Bluebird Park on Friday morning after the man became stuck while trying to climb the tree to rescue a cat.

The situation went down around 10:30 a.m.

Several units from Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to assist. The man was quickly rescued from the tree, then crews spent time working to rescue the cat.

The cat was eventually plucked from the high branches of the tree and returned to its owners!