Hampton Sheriff’s Office holding 15th Annual Child ID Fest

HAMPTON, Va. – The 15th Annual Child ID Fest hosted by the Hampton Sheriff’s Office will be held Saturday, April 21 at Carousel Park.

Parents are invited to bring their children to be fingerprinted and photographed to provide parents with in-depth descriptions needed to assist them with their child’s identity should a situation ever arise.

In addition to the Child Identification there will be balloons, snow cones, cotton candy, temporary tattoos, popcorn, moon walk and fun children’s activities.

There will also be Gun Safety Information & Free Gunlocks for Parents.

The event is free and open to the public.