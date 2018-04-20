× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny but chilly again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice but chilly weekend… Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s again this morning, 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see sunny skies today with relaxing winds.

Temperatures will fall back into the low 40s and upper 30s tonight under clear skies.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. A few more clouds will build in for Sunday with highs near 60.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up next week. Expect highs in the low 60s Monday, mid 60s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday, and near 70 Thursday. Clouds will build in Monday and rain will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 20th

1991 Heavy Rain: 5.86″ Norfolk

2008 Tornado EF0 Scale Hanover Co, New Kent Co, King William Co. Thunderstorm Damage Caroline Co. Tornado EF0 Scale Bertie Co, NC

2009 Hail, Thunderstorm Wind Damage, Funnel Clouds. Area from Cumberland & Amelia east across Chesterfield, Prince George & Hopewell. Additional reports Essex, Middlesex Counties.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.