Five displaced after Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire in the 1400 block of Bayhead Drive Friday evening.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department were alerted to the incident around 6:46 p.m. The first unit arrived at the scene approximately five minutes later and found smoke showing from the three-story apartment building.

Authorities deemed the incident to be a result of a kitchen fire due to unattended cooking.

Smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the building to the fire, allowing them to self-evacuate.

The fire was brought under control at 6:58 p.m.

Two people have been displaced from the unit that caught fire, while three occupants were displaced from another unit due to smoke damage.

Thirty firefighters were called to the scene.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians in this incident.

