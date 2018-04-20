× First Warning Forecast: Clear skies this evening and overnight, temperatures on the cool side

Gorgeous sunshine today, unfortunately a bit on the chilly side, with temperatures well-below the normal of 69 degrees. Most communities have been in the 50s, while a couple areas have warmed into the 60s. High pressure will continue to build in over the region keeping us nice and dry. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine once again on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side. Expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be mostly dry and a bit milder. Many areas should reach the 60 degree mark. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Most areas will remain dry, with just a little more cloud cover.

Rain chances will increase next week. Conditions should remain dry Monday, with rain chances increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure tracks up the coast.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

