First Warning Forecast: A clear and cold start to end the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a big cool down to end the work week.

A cold front has ushered in much cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the 30s to low 40s. Some inland areas could get close to the freezing mark. Brrr! It will also be on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

A dry, sunny and cold start Friday. High pressure will continue to build in and keep us dry into Sunday. Highs in the mid and upper 50s to near 60, which is well-below normal for this time of year.

Saturday is looking dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 once again. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be mostly dry and a bit milder. Many areas should reach the 60 degree mark. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Most areas will remain dry, with just a little more cloud cover.

Rain chances will increase next week. Conditions should remain mostly dry Monday, with rain chances increasing on Tuesday as an area of low pressure tracks up the coast.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Windy. Lows 30s and low 40s . Winds: NW 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear and calm. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: Calm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, SweetGum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

