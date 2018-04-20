First place Norfolk Tides open homestand with 5-2 victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (Norfolk Tides Media Relations) - Joey Rickard had five hits and Tim Melville worked six strong innings as Norfolk knocked off the Buffalo Bisons 5-2 Friday night at Harbor Park.

Rickard singled five times and scored a run in the win, Norfolk’s third consecutive victory. The five hits were a career-high for Rickard, as he became the first Tides player to register five hits in a game since Dariel Alvarez accomplished the feat on 6/2/16 vs. Pawtucket. The five-hit performance upped his average to .364, and the 26-year-old has now reached base safely in all nine games in which he’s appeared this season.

Norfolk registered a season-high 15 hits in the contest, with four different Tides registering a multi-hit game. Anderson Feliz tripled, singled and drove in two, while DJ Stewart and Ruben Tejada each added two hits and a run driven in.

The early offense was plenty for Melville (1-0), who allowed just one run on five hits over six innings of work. Melville, who grew up in Chesapeake, VA, struck out three and walked three while throwing 50 of his 83 pitches for strikes. It was the first Quality Start by a Norfolk pitcher this season, and helped lower Melville’s ERA to 2.45 through three appearances this year.

Jhan Marinez worked the ninth inning to register his second save of the season.

The Tides and Bisons will continue their three-game set on Saturday night at Harbor Park, with first pitch slated for 7:05. Jimmy Yacabonis (0-0, 7.20) is set to make the start for Norfolk and will be opposed by right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 0.00).

Saturday is ODU Night at Harbor Park, as former Monarch, current Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl champion Rick Lovato will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs on the concourse. The Tides will also be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Fort Eustis, as active duty and retired United States Army and United States Air Force personnel and dependents can show their ID at the Harbor Park box office to get box seat tickets for $9.50 and reserved seat tickets for $8.50.

Following the contest there will be a fireworks celebration presented by Dominion Fireworks.