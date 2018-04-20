Deadly crash causes power outage in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning crash that has left one man dead.

Dispatchers received a call at 1:30 a.m. about a vehicle accident in the 12600 block of Jefferson Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw that a vehicle had crashed into a power box.

Police say the male driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

The driver has not been identified.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team is investigating the crash.

According to Dominion Energy, some Newport News residents and businesses along Jefferson Avenue are without power due to this crash.

Crews expect the power to be restored between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning.

