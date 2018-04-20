HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle has details on Kelsea Ballerini marriage advice from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Backstreet Boy AJ's Country Album, and Carrie Underwood's ACM performance.
Coop has the country music scoop live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live
-
Coop talks ACM Awards live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live
-
Coop has the country music scoop live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live
-
Coop Has The Scoop Live From “The Eagle” 97.3 FM
-
Full list of nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards on News 3
-
Carrie Underwood makes powerful return to the stage after injuring her face
-
-
Winners from the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
-
Photos from the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
-
Local Music Spotlight with Chase Payne on Coast Live
-
Why these Indian millennials are choosing arranged marriage
-
Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returns to Norfolk
-
-
Family sues the Boy Scouts of America, claiming it discriminated against their son with Down Syndrome
-
Virginia Beach Eagle Scout elected to national office for scouting honor society
-
Updates from Deborah Norville at Inside Edition on Coast Live