Coop has the country music scoop live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live

Posted 5:16 pm, April 20, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle has details on Kelsea Ballerini marriage advice from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Backstreet Boy AJ's Country Album,  and Carrie Underwood's ACM performance.