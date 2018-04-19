Watch: Press conference for lawsuits in Texas stemming from Larry Nassar abuse, victims speak

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears at Ingham County Circuit Court on November 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan.
Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar -- who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games -- could face at least 25 years in prison on the charges brought in Michigan.
/ AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, Tx. – A press conference is being held regarding lawsuits filed against Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics and the International Gymnastics Federation, in relation to sexual abuse by Nassar.
Victims that have filed lawsuits will be in attendance at the press conference to read statements and answer questions.
Larry Nassar, former trainer gymnastics trainer at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics was sentenced in February to 40 to 125 years in prison, ending a remarkable three weeks of court hearings that dramatically personalized the pain and suffering the former doctor caused for years to more than 200 female gymnast, many young girls and teens at the time of their abuse.
Multiple women Olympians, including 2012 gold and silver medalist McKayla Maroney, who recently spoke this week about the abuse for the first time, were affected by the Lassar, who worked with USA Gymnastics for decades.
Between this sentence, a 40-to-175 year sentence in Ingham County, Michigan, and a 60-year sentence in federal court, the 54-year-old is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.
More information to come about the lawsuits from Texas.
