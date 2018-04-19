Two hospitalized after Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Halstead Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded a call of shots fired at 1:21 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Shaffer and 18-year-old Chase Taylor. Shaffer was shot in his right leg, while Taylor was shot in his right leg and right shoulder.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Taylor is being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

Police say both Shaffer and Taylor refused to cooperate in the investigation at this time.

Northeastern High School and Central Elementary School were placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes during the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Stay with News 3 for updates.