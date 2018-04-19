The Polar Plunge Cool School Challenge brings student co-hosts on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - WTKR is proud to be a part of The Polar Plunge, a fun annual tradition where every February local folks take a dip in the chilly Atlantic waters to support Special Olympics. And among the fun are local students competing in the Cool School Challenge to see who can raise the most money for the cause.

This year the winner was Plaza Middle School in Virginia Beach which, through the work of 277 students who plunged, raised more than $21,000.

As part of the prize we welcomed three students to be our co-hosts for the day on Coast Live: Hanna Russell, Casey Barkan and Sydney Hopkin. Contratulations to these youngsters and all the students at Plaza for a job well done.

April and Hanna Get their Hands Dirty with Norfolk Botanical Garden:

Casey and Myles do the Forcast:

Cheryl and Sydney Meet Macaws from the Virginia Zoo:

End of the Show: