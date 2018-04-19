T.A.G. you’re it! Donate to end child abuse, share and tag friends to participate with you

You can help efforts to end child abuse and trauma by donating to the Samaritan House.

The initiative is called T.A.G. – Take Action and Give to help stop the violence.

It’s pretty easy, all you have to do is click here to donate towards T.A.G. and then post on your social media that you participated while tagging friends to participate as well!

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Samaritan House needs your help to help assist families and children who have been impacted by domestic violence and abuse.

It’s estimated that nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S annually, Samaritan House said. This includes neglect, physical violence and sexual assault. The physical and emotional scars from these childhood traumas can last a lifetime.

While other children may not be directly victimized, witnessing domestic violence within the home can be equally traumatizing. Samaritan House provides a safe, encouraging environment to connect victims of violence to the resources they need to begin the healing process.

Samaritan House provides counseling, housing, job training, legal advocacy, support groups, transportation and so much more to help individuals and families escaping violence.

Help today and share!