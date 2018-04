‘Skins slate: Redskins release 2018 regular season schedule

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins 2018 regular season schedule is out.

The ‘Skins open the Alex Smith era on the road at Arizona, but end the regular season at home vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Here’s the 16-game slate:

Week 1 – Sunday September 9 at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 – LIVE ON NEWS 3: Sunday September 16 vs. Colts, 1:00 p.m.

Week 3 – Sunday September 23 vs. Packers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 4 – BYE

Week 5 – Monday October 8 at Saints, 8:15 p.m.

Week 6 – Sunday October 14 vs. Panthers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7 – LIVE ON NEWS 3: Sunday October 21 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8 – Sunday October 28 at Giants, 1:00 p.m.

Week 9 – Sunday November 4 vs. Falcons, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10 – Sunday November 11 at Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 11 – LIVE ON NEWS 3: Sunday November 18 vs. Texans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 – Thursday November 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Week 13 – Monday December 3 at Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

Week 14 – Sunday December 9 vs. Giants, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15 – Sunday December 16 at Jaguars, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16 – Saturday/Sunday December 22/23 at Titans, TBD

Week 17 – Sunday December 30th vs. Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

