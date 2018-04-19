‘Skins scoop: Peeks and leaks – piecing together the 2018 schedule

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – At 8:00 p.m. Thursday, the 2018 NFL regular season schedule will officially be released.
In the hours leading up to the announcement, leaks and leads allow us to begin piecing together the ‘Skins slate. Here’s what we know:
HOME GAMES: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts Packers
ROAD GAMES: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals
Now, the clues:
–The Redskins play at Tampa Bay Sunday November 11th
–The Redskins won’t play New Orleans or Atlanta (both on the schedule) Thanksgiving night
–The Redskins will not open the season at Philadelphia
–The Redskins will play at the Saints Monday October 8th
–The Redskins will not open the season against the Giants
–The Redskins will play the Eagles Week 17 (all Week 17 match-ups are divisional games)
–The Redskins play at the Giants October 28th (Week 8) and host the Giants December 9th (Week 14)