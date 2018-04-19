‘Skins scoop: Peeks and leaks – piecing together the 2018 schedule

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – At 8:00 p.m. Thursday, the 2018 NFL regular season schedule will officially be released.

In the hours leading up to the announcement, leaks and leads allow us to begin piecing together the ‘Skins slate. Here’s what we know:

HOME GAMES: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts Packers

ROAD GAMES: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals

Now, the clues:

–The Redskins play at Tampa Bay Sunday November 11th

Per the Buccaneers website, #Redskins play in Tampa on November 11 pic.twitter.com/drkvRJ2v0V — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) April 19, 2018

–The Redskins won’t play New Orleans or Atlanta (both on the schedule) Thanksgiving night

The #Saints will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 29 on Fox, according to sources. Fox will broadcast the prime time affair at 7:20 p.m. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 19, 2018

The Falcons-#Saints game at the Superdome on Thanksgiving night will mark the 10th time in the past 12 years that at least one game in the annual series has been broadcast on national TV in prime time. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 19, 2018

–The Redskins will not open the season at Philadelphia

The defending-champion #Eagles will kick off the 2018 NFL season by hosting the Falcons on Thur., Sept. 6 at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 19, 2018

–The Redskins will play at the Saints Monday October 8th

This was floating out there, but can confirm the #Saints will be hosting the #Redskins on 10/8 for Monday Night Football — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 19, 2018

–The Redskins will not open the season against the Giants

Tom Coughlin will return with the Jaguars to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants in Week 1, per source. The Giants play Week 2 on Sunday night in Dallas. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 19, 2018

'18 NFL schedule will again feature a dramatic close to the season w/ playoff implications. For the 9th consecutive yr, we will play all division games in week 17 & six division games in Week 16 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 19, 2018

–The Redskins will play the Eagles Week 17 (all Week 17 match-ups are divisional games)

#NYGiants will close the season at MetLife Stadium against the Cowboys. Monday night games at Atlanta and San Francisco. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 19, 2018

–The Redskins play at the Giants October 28th (Week 8) and host the Giants December 9th (Week 14)