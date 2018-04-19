Police chase mini-horse through Texas neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - Police in Texas recently swarmed a neighborhood to catch an escapee -- but this was no ordinary police chase.

The suspect? A miniature horse!

Dashcams were rolling as police tried to stop the little horse from galloping through the neighborhood.

Police tried and failed to corral him. But luckily, one officer had a secret weapon in his car!

A local teenager, who is also a competitive calf-roper, happened to be doing a ride-along with an officer that night.

He grabbed a rope and was able to finally catch the horse!