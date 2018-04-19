North Carolina gang member receives ten year sentence

RALEIGH, N.C. – An Ahoskie, North Carolina, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms.

26-year-old Rashem Santa Perry was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the charges that stem from the May 5, 2017, search of his residence, where the gang member directed others to have a 14-year-old boy take responsibility for the firearms.

Perry, who has been validated as a high-ranking member of the United Blood Nation street gang, became under investigation after an informant for the Ahoskie Police Department Officers bought a .22 rifle and marijuana from another individual at his residence.

Police, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), searched Perry’s residence the next day via a search warrant, finding an AR-15 rifle and

a partially loaded 30-round AR-15 magazine. A .40 caliber handgun was also seized from the residence.

Police in Ahoskie confirmed that the AR-15 they found in Perry’s home was reported stolen on April 29, 2017. The .40 caliber handgun was

one of approximately 30 handguns stolen during the burglary of TAMZ Guns in Ahoskie on April 15, 2017.

