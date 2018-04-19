Norfolk Public Schools sends warning of suspicious man near Crosswoods Elementary School

NORFOLK, Va. – After a suspicious man was spotted near Crossroads Elementary School, Norfolk Public Schools sent a message to students and parents of eight schools in the district.

According to an email from the district, the message was sent to families that attend schools in close proximity to Crossroads.

The robocall sent said:

“This message is to alert you to a potentially dangerous situation. Norfolk Public Schools has received a report of a man in the vicinity of Crossroads School attempting to lure children with candy. We are alerting all schools in close proximity of this location. We are working with the Norfolk Police Department to monitor this concern. In response, additional police officers will patrol the area around the school. Norfolk Police take the safety and security of our students and our community seriously. Please talk to your children about stranger safety and have them report any suspicious activity immediately to you, their principal or teacher.”

NPS had no further information or comments on the situation.

