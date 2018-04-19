× Newport News Sheriff’s Office asks for book donations for inmate library

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – If you have any good softcover books that need a second home, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office is collecting books for the Newport News City Jail’s inmate library.

According to NNSO, softcover books (no hardbacks accepted) are always in demand because they wear out quickly.

After department personnel sort through the donations they will be made available to inmates.

To donate, drop off paperback books in the lobby of the Newport News City Jail, which is located at 224 26th Street in downtown Newport News. NNSO accepts book donations year round each weekday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.