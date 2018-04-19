× Newport News police investigate stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are looking for a suspect after a stabbing Wednesday that happened in the 100 block of Candlewood Way.

According to officials, police responded to the call around 10 p.m. that evening and found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim told police that he had gotten in to an argument with a man, the suspect, which led to the stabbing.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene, but that they found his car at a known residence, 800 block of Sundown Lane. Police did not find him though when investigating and trying to speak with residence of the home.

Law enforcement are still investigating this crime.

More information to come

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.