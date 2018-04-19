Mom becomes advocate after local child hears for first time, video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Baby Charlotte, or Charly as she's affectionately known, goes from fussing to a smile to almost crying. She's able to hear her Mom's voice for the first time thanks to hearing aids.

The moment was captured on video and has been viewed more than 12 million times on YouTube.

"I could see in her eyes and her face that she was really, really happy," said Christy Keane.

When Charly was born, she failed her first hearing test. Christy, who was formerly a NICU nurse, didn't think anything of it. She chalked it up to be fluid in the ears. But four days and more failed tests later, Christy and her husband learned Charly was born profoundly deaf.

"I cried, I didn't understand and I didn't know what life was going to look like," said Christy.

But that attitude quickly changed after doing some research. Christy made decisions for Charly's future.

