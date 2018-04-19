Man hospitalized after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital after being found inside a house on fire in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they responded to reports of a house fire in the 600 block of Lenox Avenue at 6:44 a.m.

A small fire was found inside the home. Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted a picture of a burned couch from inside the home.

Two people were inside the house when the fire started. A woman had self-evacuated and was outside when fire crews arrived.

A man was found in a hallway inside the home. He is being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine a cause.

