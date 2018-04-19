Live Now: Press conference for lawsuits in Texas stemming from Larry Nassar abuse, victims speak

HOUSTON, Tx. – A press conference is being held regarding lawsuits filed against Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics and the International Gymnastics Federation, in relation to sexual abuse by Nassar.

Victims that have filed lawsuits will be in attendance at the press conference to read statements and answer questions.

Larry Nassar, former trainer gymnastics trainer at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics was sentenced in February to 40 to 125 years in prison, ending a remarkable three weeks of court hearings that dramatically personalized the pain and suffering the former doctor caused for years to more than 200 female gymnast, many young girls and teens at the time of their abuse.

Multiple women Olympians, including 2012 gold and silver medalist McKayla Maroney, who recently spoke this week about the abuse for the first time, were affected by the Lassar, who worked with USA Gymnastics for decades.

Between this sentence, a 40-to-175 year sentence in Ingham County, Michigan, and a 60-year sentence in federal court, the 54-year-old is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

More information to come about the lawsuits from Texas.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.