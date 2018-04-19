DOJ submits criminal referral on former FBI assistant director Andrew McCabe to US attorney

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
The Justice Department’s inspector general has sent a criminal referral regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington.
According to a source familiar with the matter. A McCabe spokesperson, the Justice Department and US attorney’s office all declined to comment.
