HAMPTON Va. - The Hampton Roads Lady Gators are preparing for their first home game of the season.

The all-women's tackle football team will face the Fayetteville Fierce at ODU's Powhatan football field on Saturday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door. Children 6-years-old and under get in for free.

Bring your student or military I.D and for a special ticket discount.